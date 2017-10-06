Corrie stars past and present say ta-ra to Liz Dawn

Stars of Coronation Street have gathered for the funeral of much-loved soap actress Liz Dawn.

Cast members past and present arrived at Salford Cathedral to pay their respects to the 77-year-old, who played the part of Vera Duckworth on the cobbles for 34 years.

A coach of Coronation Street stars arrived at the church ahead of the service.

Weatherfield has closed for the day, as we say goodbye to our friend Liz Dawn. I’m wearing rainbow striped socks for her. She’ll like that x — Antony Cotton (@antonycotton) October 6, 2017

Among the mourners were Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor, and her husband Sylvain, a professional ice skater.

Alan Halsall, whose character Tyrone Dobbs was taken in by Vera and husband Jack on the soap, attended with wife Lucy-Jo Hudson, who played Katy Harris in the soap.

Alan Halsall and his wife Lucy-Jo Hudson were both cast-mates (Peter Byrne/PA)

Chris Gascoyne (Peter Byrne/PA)

Former stars Ken Morley, who played Reg Holdsworth, Bruce Jones, who played Les Battersby, and Alison King, who played Carla Connor, also turned out to pay their respects.

Co-stars Sally Dynevor and Michael LeVell arriving at Salford Cathedral (Peter Byrne/PA)

Former co-star Bruce Jones (Peter Byrne/PA)

A former Woolworths shop girl from Leeds, who first set foot on Weatherfield’s famous cobbles in 1974, Dawn, who had four children, died peacefully last week at home with her family around her.

Liz Dawn’s real name was Sylvia Ann Ibbetson (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jennie McAlpine, who plays Fiz Stape in the soap, Sally Dyvenor (Sally Metcalfe), Michael Le Vell (Kevin Webster) and Andrew Whyment (Kirk Sutherland) were also at the cathedral for the service, which was due to be followed by a private family committal.