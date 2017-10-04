You’ve not got the love, Florence tells Tories

Florence is again causing trouble for Theresa May – but it has nothing to do with her crunch Brexit speech in the Italian city last month.

Pop star Florence Welch has told the Conservatives to stop using her music after her version of You Got The Love was played at the party’s conference in Manchester.

The lead singer of Florence And The Machine said she did not approve the use of the song and would not have permitted it if asked.

Today's use of 'You've Got The Love' at the Conservative party conference was not approved by us nor would it have been had they asked. — florence welch (@flo_tweet) October 4, 2017

The song is a cover of a 1986 single by Candi Staton.

Welch tweeted: “Today’s use of ‘You’ve Got The Love’ at the Conservative party conference was not approved by us nor would it have been had they asked.

“If the Conservative party could refrain from using our music in future. x”

If the Conservative party could refrain from using our music in future. x — florence welch (@flo_tweet) October 4, 2017

Advertising

It is not the first time an artist has taken exception to their music being played in a political setting.

The use of Everybody’s Changing by Keane at the Conservative Party election manifesto launch in 2010 prompted a furious reaction from the band.

Drummer Richard Hughes tweeted: “Told the Tories played Keane at their manifesto launch. Am horrified. To be clear – we were not asked. I will not vote for them.”

told the tories played keane at their manifesto launch. am horrified. to be clear – we were not asked. i will not vote for them. — Richard Hughes (@Richard_H) April 13, 2010

Advertising

The Labour Party faced similar criticism after playing rock band James’s song Sit Down at its 2008 conference.

Singer Tim Booth told the Independent: “We have always been supportive of the Labour Party, as well as Greenpeace, Amnesty and CND, but obviously the machinations of a desperate politician trying to restore unity by using our song is not something we are totally behind.”

He said that leader Gordon Brown was “missing the point” of the anthem, adding: “It’s about unity of people and spirit rather than healing the divisions of political parties.”

Primal Scream said they were “totally disgusted” amid reports then home secretary Mrs May had walked off stage to the band’s song Rocks at the 2011 conference.

In an angry statement the band said: “We would like to distance ourselves from this sick association.”

But the Conservatives later denied they had played the track, insisting Mrs May had exited to Bohemian Like You by the Dandy Warhols.