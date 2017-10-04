Advertising
Husband hugs PM after she completes obstacle-strewn speech
Theresa and Philip May waved to the rapturous party faithful before exiting the auditorium following the PM’s difficult conference address.
Philip May hugged his wife Theresa consolingly on stage at the end of her gruelling and difficult speech to the Tory conference.
The Prime Minister was plagued with a cough as she delivered her keynote address which was interrupted by a prankster handing her a P45 unemployment slip.
But Mrs May smiled gleefully and gave a thumbs up to delegates as her husband hopped onto the stage with open arms and embraced her with a loving hug.
Mrs May appeared to laugh off her cough as she patted her throat, and Mr May placed his hand on her back.
The couple waved to the rapturous party faithful before exiting the auditorium.
Mrs May donned a navy blue dress for the speech by up-and-coming British designer Daniel Blake, ironically the namesake of the hero of Ken Loach’s film indictment of Conservative welfare cuts I, Daniel Blake, which Jeremy Corbyn has repeatedly urged the PM to see.
She paired the dress with shoes from the high-end retailer Russell and Bromley, who gave her a discount card earlier this year, while Mr May wore a Gieves and Hawkes suit and Church’s shoes.
Mrs May wore a chunky bracelet which appeared to feature a picture of the late painter and communist Frida Kahlo, who was romantically linked to Marxist revolutionary Leon Trotsky.
