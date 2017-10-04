£50m flood defence project in Leeds to see first use of moveable weir technology

A £50 million flood alleviation scheme opening in Leeds is the first to use new state-of-the-art moveable weir technology, according to the Environment Agency (EA).

The project is one of the largest ever in the UK and follows the devastating flooding which inundated parts of the city at the end of 2015.

More than 3,000 properties were flooded in the aftermath of Storm Eva as the River Aire reached unprecedented levels, prompting city council leader Judith Blake to lead criticism of a north-south divide in the Government’s response to the floods.

The EA said the first phase of the Leeds Flood Alleviation Scheme will provide more than 3,000 homes, 500 businesses and 300 acres of development land with increased protection against flooding from the Aire and Hol Beck. As well as 4.5km of embankments through the city centre, new moveable weirs have been installed on the river at Crown Point and further downstream at Knostrop, where a landmark new bridge has also been built.

The weir gates are supported by giant, inflatable neoprene bladders that can be lowered when high river flows are expected.

It takes around two hours for the gates to lower and their design has meant flood defence wall heights could be kept to a minimum, protecting views of the waterfront. The design also incorporates fish passes and otter ramps, the agency said.

The EA said that weirs have previously been barriers to species such as salmon, which have recently been spotted in the Aire for the first time in 200 years.

The project has been led by Leeds City Council in partnership with the EA.

Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake pictured during the flooding in Leeds in 2015 (Dave Higgens/PA)

Council leader Ms Blake said: “As could be seen by the devastation at Christmas 2015, providing increased flood protection in Leeds is essential in terms of reassuring our residents and businesses, and this fantastic state-of-the-art scheme provides it for the city centre and downstream at Woodlesford.

“The clever use of the mechanical weirs is a brilliant idea, and they have also brought about environmental benefits with the improved river quality bringing salmon and otters, while the new bridge looks stunning offering great views of the river and beyond as part of the Trans Pennine Trail.

“We’d like to thank everyone involved in this phase of the scheme and look forward to developing the plans for phase two and beyond, as only through an entire catchment and citywide approach can we protect all communities in Leeds from the threat of flooding.”

EA chair Emma Howard Boyd said: “This groundbreaking scheme will not only benefit hundreds of homes and businesses in the city, but it will also safeguard 22,000 jobs over the next 10 years due to the increased level of protection it provides.

“It’s been great to see Leeds City Council and the Environment Agency working together in partnership to better protect the city, and it is one of many schemes in the Defra programme investing £430 million to reduce flood risk across Yorkshire before 2021.

“We’re always looking for new ways that we can use technology to reduce flood risk so it’s exciting that this scheme is also a first for flood risk management in the UK thanks to the use of the moveable weirs which can be lowered when river levels are high.”

Funding for £50 million scheme has included £35 million of Government money alongside £10 million from Leeds City Council and partnership funding from Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership and others, the EA said.