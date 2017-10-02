Advertising
Tube strike: Talks at Acas to resume on Tuesday
Talks aimed at averting a strike by Tube drivers have been adjourned and will resume on Tuesday.
Members of Aslef are set to walk out for 24 hours on Thursday in a dispute over working practices.
Services will be severely disrupted if the action goes ahead.
The two sides met under the chairmanship of the conciliation service Acas for several hours on Monday.
