Tube strike: Talks at Acas to resume on Tuesday

Services will be severely disrupted if the action goes ahead.

Talks aimed at averting a strike by Tube drivers have been adjourned and will resume on Tuesday.

Members of Aslef are set to walk out for 24 hours on Thursday in a dispute over working practices.

The two sides met under the chairmanship of the conciliation service Acas for several hours on Monday.

