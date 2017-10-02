Tube strike: Talks at Acas to resume on Tuesday

Talks aimed at averting a strike by Tube drivers have been adjourned and will resume on Tuesday.

Members of Aslef are set to walk out for 24 hours on Thursday in a dispute over working practices.

More information on the planned Tube strike on Thursday 5 October is available here: https://t.co/aeBHNvJa74 — Transport for London (@TfL) September 29, 2017

Services will be severely disrupted if the action goes ahead.

The two sides met under the chairmanship of the conciliation service Acas for several hours on Monday.