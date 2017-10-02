Menu

Railway line power turned off after delayed passengers decide to walk on track

UK News | Published:

A member of the train crew called the incident ‘serious’

The power had to be turned off on a railway line into the UK’s busiest station after passengers reportedly got off a delayed train and walked along the tracks.

South Western Railway services to London Waterloo were already disrupted because of a points failure in the morning rush-hour.

A train from Guildford to Waterloo was halted at New Malden and commuters were told the power had been turned off because passengers had got off a train in front and were walking down the tracks.

“It’s a serious incident,” a member of the train crew said.

There was major disruption to services to and from Waterloo.

