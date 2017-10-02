Police name man shot dead by armed officers in Portishead

A man who was fatally shot by armed police near Bristol following reports of a motorist with a handgun has been named as Spencer Ashworth.

The 29-year-old was shot by Avon and Somerset Police firearms officers on the A369 Portbury Hundred about about 9.30am on Wednesday.

Police on the scene on the A369 in Portishead (Claire Hayhurst/PA)

Officers were responding to reports of a man travelling on the M5 with a handgun, who had threatened another motorist.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said a post-mortem examination found Mr Ashworth died from gunshot injuries.