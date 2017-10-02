Advertising
Police name man shot dead by armed officers in Portishead
Spencer Ashworth was shot by Avon and Somerset Police firearms officers on the A369 Portbury Hundred last week.
A man who was fatally shot by armed police near Bristol following reports of a motorist with a handgun has been named as Spencer Ashworth.
The 29-year-old was shot by Avon and Somerset Police firearms officers on the A369 Portbury Hundred about about 9.30am on Wednesday.
Officers were responding to reports of a man travelling on the M5 with a handgun, who had threatened another motorist.
The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said a post-mortem examination found Mr Ashworth died from gunshot injuries.
