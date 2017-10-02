Jacob Rees-Mogg mobbed in abortion protest at Tory conference

A Tory conference event featuring Jacob Rees-Mogg has descended into chaos after protesters mobbed the high-profile backbencher.

Demonstrators holding up placards chanted “Tories out” at the packed meeting on Brexit.

Conservative supporters returned fire, shouting “Labour scum”.

The MP for North East Somerset, speaking from a lectern, appealed for calm.

“Ladies and gentlemen, let us have a proper and thoughtful debate,” he said.

Demonstrators holding up placards chanted “Tories out” at the packed meeting on Brexit (Sam Lister/PA)

Karla, who did not want to give her surname, challenged the Tory MP about reports he profited from an abortion drug despite being opposed to terminations in all circumstances.

The 31-year-old, from the outskirts of Manchester, said: “I think it is very hypocritical that you profit from a drug that allows for abortions.”

Mr Rees-Mogg replied: “That story is not true.”

Backbench MP Jacob Rees-Mogg was mobbed at an event at the Tory Party conference (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Rees-Mogg, who has proved to be one of the most popular guest speakers on the conference circuit, had arrived at the Bruges Group event on Brexit to enthusiastic cheers.

But as the meeting in the historic Great Hall in Manchester’s town hall opened, the group appeared at the back of the packed room and began their chants.

Mr Rees-Mogg said: “I don’t mind who stays in this hall or whether they agree with me or not.”

Mr Rees-Mogg (4th left) was attending a meeting on Brexit at Manchester town Hall during the Conservative Party Conference (PA)

After around five minutes the protest died down and the fringe event resumed.

The backbencher said the demonstration showed the “glorious” exchange of views that can be had in a free country.

He said: “We should be really pleased that people want to come to our meetings and engage with our ideas. It’s a glorious thing about our nation.

“We are a free country and we are not afraid of people holding other views to our own because we think we can win the battle of ideas. We don’t need to shout. We don’t need to scream.

“We need calm, considered and deliberative discussion and then we can show Conservative ideas and values are best for this nation. Let’s always be willing to engage with anybody who is willing to come to our meetings.”

The arch-Brexiteer gave his backing to Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who has been viewed as mischief-making with his Brexit blueprint and red lines.

“I agree with everything Boris has been saying recently,” he said.

Mr Rees-Mogg says he is in complete agreement with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in his views on Brexit (Dano Veselský/AP) British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives for a meeting with Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico at the chancellery in Bratislava, Slovakia Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. (Dano Veselsky/TASR via AP)

Mr Johnson is one of the “great heroes” of Brexit who has been setting out government policy with “panache, verve and vigour”, he said.

Mr Rees-Mogg said: “There has been too much crying into our soup and saying it is all frightfully difficult and we are only doing it because the British people want us to do it rather than because we think it is a wonderful opportunity for the nation.”

He added: “I think the Government has been too Eeyorish about it.”