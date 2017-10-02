Body in lake: Detective’s husband charged with her murder

The husband of a detective whose body was found in a lake has been charged with her murder.

Leanne McKie, 39, a serving Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer from Wilmslow, was found dead in Poynton Park, Cheshire, on Friday.

Darren McKie, 43, also a GMP officer, will appear at Crewe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

APPEAL: Do you have a dashcam in your car? If so, you may be able to assist with our appeal ➡️ https://t.co/Ca1isexpf8 pic.twitter.com/vKB9HBjoJK — Cheshire Police (@cheshirepolice) October 2, 2017

A spokeswoman for Cheshire Police said: “Darren McKie, from Burford Close, Wilmslow, was arrested in the early hours of Friday 29 September after the body of Leanne McKie was found in a lake at Poynton Park.

“He was subsequently charged with murder today and has been remanded in police custody to appear at South and East Cheshire Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.”

Earlier on Monday, police said they wanted to speak to a group of four people who walked past the lake off London Road North, Poynton, in the direction of Stockport at 12.15am on Friday.

Officers investigating the murder of Leanne McKie would like to speak to a group of 4 people seen walking along A523 at approx. 12.15am — Cheshire Police (@cheshirepolice) October 2, 2017

Detectives said they were keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around Poynton Park between 11.30pm on September 28 and 3.30am the following day, and who may have witnessed anything suspicious or unusual.

They also reiterated their appeal to anyone who believes they may have seen the Wilmslow mother-of-three’s red Mini car, registration number DA12 DFO, during the afternoon of September 28 and into the early hours of September 29 to come forward.

Detective Inspector Adam Waller, from Cheshire Police, said: “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Leanne’s death is ongoing and we are following a number of inquiries.

#APPEAL: Were you walking past Poynton Lake in the early hours of Friday 29 September? You might be able to help us: https://t.co/NOwac2Z99o pic.twitter.com/d8CqxEl9MI — Cheshire Police (@cheshirepolice) October 2, 2017

“Leanne was a devoted mum of three young children and a dedicated officer who worked tirelessly to support victims of crime.

“Her family, friends and colleagues have been left totally devastated by her death and she will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her.

“I urge anyone who has any information that could assist our investigation, no matter how small, to get in touch.”

Cheshire Police are appealing to anyone who saw Leanne McKie’s red Mini the day before her death to come forward (Cheshire Police/PA)

Anyone with any information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting 93 of 29/9/2017. Information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

Members of the public with any dashcam or video footage can upload it to the Cheshire Police website via this link and reference incident 93 of 29/09/17: