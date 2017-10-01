Racing driver who lost legs in crash walks part of Brands Hatch for charity

A teenage racing driver who lost both legs after a horror crash has walked part of the Brands Hatch track for charity.

Billy Monger was competing in the Formula 4 championship at Donington Park in April when he was involved in a high-speed collision with a stationary car, and was trapped for 90 minutes before being airlifted to hospital.

He lost both of his lower legs and spent nearly three weeks at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

The 18-year-old walked 200m (656ft) of the race circuit in Kent on prosthetic legs to raise money for the air ambulance.

Speaking just before the walk, he told BBC News: “I’ll just be making sure I don’t make any mistakes and don’t fall over.

“Obviously there will be a lot of overriding emotion that will go with it, but I’ll try and do my best, that’s all I can do really.”

His story has touched motor sport fans the world over who have raised £800,000 in his name, with former Formula 1 world champions Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button giving their backing to the teenager known as Billy Whizz.

In July, just 11 weeks after the crash, Billy got behind the wheel of a specially adapted racing car and is hoping to be back racing fully by spring 2018.

Speaking at the time, he said: “It just shows you, when a tragic event like this happens, how people pull together.

“I have still got few years in me for sure so I want to prove how much you can do even with something like this.”