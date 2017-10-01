Prince Harry abuse and anti-Semitism row shows Labour’s the nasty party – Green

Abuse aimed at Prince Harry and a tolerance of anti-Semitism shows Labour is Britain’s “nasty party”, Damian Green has claimed.

The First Secretary of State also told Labour’s “Twitter trolls” to “stick in their timeline” details about Tory successes as he attempted to rally Conservative members following their general election woes.

His criticism came after the Labour Party conference where a row over anti-Semitism emerged and Kensington MP Emma Dent Coad also reportedly questioned Harry’s ability to fly a helicopter, when addressing a fringe event.

Prince Harry’s ability to fly a helicopter was questioned by Labour MP Emma Dent Coad (Nathan Denette/AP)

Speaking at the Conservative conference in Manchester, Mr Green said the party must “make a positive difference” in people’s daily lives alongside dealing with Brexit.

He also pointed to the devastating Grenfell Tower fire as an example of a community which had been “let down over the years by state institutions”, and highlighting the need to tackle injustice and discrimination.

Mr Green claimed his party’s policies showed they “care” and “act”, adding: “That’s why we’re in government today and that’s why we need to remain in government.

“Not just for the good but negative reason that the alternative is a front operation for the hard left – a Labour party with MPs that abuse Prince Harry for his service in Afghanistan, and that tolerates an undercurrent of anti-Semitism.

“There was a time when we needed to be warned about sounding nasty.”

To applause, Mr Green added: “I tell you, there is still a nasty party in Britain in 2017 and it’s called the Labour Party.”

Mr Green earlier took aim at Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s stance on Brexit, saying he was in favour of staying in the EU on “Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays”.

He also said: “Let’s be clear that when the Labour Party tries to paint us as unfeeling and hard-hearted, they are Britain’s biggest purveyor of fake news.

“We are helping more people into work than ever, allowing more mental health trained professionals to treat patients than ever, seeing more children from disadvantaged backgrounds go to university than ever.

“That’s modern compassionate Conservatism in action, and Labour’s Twitter trolls can go and stick that in their timeline.”