Police seek video footage of fatal Deansgate brawl

Police have appealed for video footage of a city centre brawl which left one man dead and several others in hospital.

A 24-year-old man, who has not yet been named, was knifed in the neck during a large fight near Deansgate in Manchester.

Several other people were taken to hospital, including a man who had been hit with a glass and two women, aged 19 and 21, who were left unconscious after being punched.

Police were also attacked during the fighting and two officers had to be treated for minor injuries.

A number of men and women were involved in the fracas in John Dalton Street in the early hours of Saturday.

Five men, aged 19 to 24, were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released on bail.

Greater Manchester Police has asked anyone with footage of the fight to send it to SCD.CCTV@gmp.police.uk via Dropbox.

A forensic team at the scene in Manchester City Centre where a man was stabbed to death (Peter Byrne/PA)

Superintendent John-Paul Ruffle said: “My thoughts continue to be with the man’s family at this devastating time.

“We are doing all that we can to put together the pieces of this puzzle for them.

“I would like to thank the public for their help so far in this investigation, we have set up a Dropbox facility for people to send in any video footage or photos that they may have of the fighting.

“So far this has been invaluable to our investigation so I would like to encourage even more people to do this.

“I would like to reassure everyone that we are doing out utmost to find those responsible for the death of this man, and we won’t stop until we’ve brought them to justice.”

Anyone with any information can call the police on 0161 856 4227 or 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.