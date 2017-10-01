Plea for information over car owned by murdered detective

Police investigating the murder of detective Leanne McKie have appealed for anyone who saw her car the day before her death to come forward.

Ms McKie, a 39-year-old serving officer from Wilmslow, was found dead in a lake in Poynton Park, Cheshire, on Friday.

Anyone who saw the mother-of-three’s car in the area that day or the day before is asked to contact Cheshire Police.

Detective Inspector Adam Waller said: “As part of our ongoing inquiries I’m appealing for information from the public to help establish Leanne’s movements in the hours leading up to her death.

“I’m keen to hear from anyone who believes that that may have seen Leanne’s red Mini.

“I’d like to hear from anyone with any information, and particularly anyone with any dashcam footage.”

Police are looking for information about her red Mini, registration number DA12 DFO, during the afternoon of Thursday September 28 into the early hours of Friday September 29.

This is a terribly sad time for Leanne's colleagues @gmpolice. We are thinking very much of her family in particular her 3 young children. https://t.co/a6HOnnf0pS — CC Ian Hopkins (@CCIanHopkins) September 30, 2017

Detectives believe the car may have been driving along the A523 between Poynton and Poynton Park or the A5149, Chester Road, toward Wilmslow between the hours of 11.30pm on Thursday 28 September and 3.30am on Friday September 29 2017.

“I’d also urge anyone who was in the area around Poynton Park during this time period and believe that they may have witnessed anything suspicious or unusual, no matter how small, to get in touch,” Mr Waller added.

Ms McKie was described as a “popular figure” who “worked tirelessly to provide support and seek justice for victims of sexual crimes”.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins, of Greater Manchester Police, said: “I would like to offer my most sincere condolences to Leanne’s family and friends at this devastating time.

Rest in peace ???????? Leanne McKie



"Our thoughts at this difficult time are with Leanne's family, friends and colleagues" pic.twitter.com/WkHnKmbSWO — Police Alerts UK (@PoliceAlertsUk) September 29, 2017

“My heart particularly goes out to her three young children, who she adored.”

He added that her colleagues “have been left devastated by the news of her tragic death” and said she “will be sorely missed by everyone she worked with”.

A 43-year-old man, from Wilmslow, has been arrested in relation to the incident and remains in police custody.

Anyone with any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting 93 of 29/9/2017. Information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

Members of the public with any dashcam or video footage can upload it to the Cheshire Police website via the following link and reference incident 93 of 29/09/17: https://cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage/