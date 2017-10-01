Bookies cut wettest October odds as heavy rain and gales forecast

Bookies have cut the odds on this month being the wettest October on record.

Where the worst of the winds will be according to the Met Office

The UK is on course for an unsettled spell as the month begins with heavy rain and strong to gale force winds resulting in forecasters issuing severe weather warnings.

People are urged to keep an eye on the forecast as the weather is being influenced by what is left of tropical systems Lee and Maria in the Atlantic.

#Rain will continue to push east this afternoon, with brighter weather following on from the west. Windy though, especially in the north pic.twitter.com/zjj9C9X8kv — Met Office (@metoffice) October 1, 2017

Bookmaker Coral has cut the odds on it being the wettest October on record to 2-1 from 4-1 following a flurry of bets on Sunday morning.

The firm is also offering 5-2 for there to be snowfall in October, with spokesman John Hill saying: “Punters are expecting a damp outlook ahead over the next few weeks as we have seen a flurry of bets for this month to be the wettest October on record where the odds have been slashed following a strong gamble.

“With the tail ends of hurricanes Lee and Maria still being felt, we have also cut the odds on the wind speed to reach as high as 100mph over the next seven days.”

A deep autumnal depression will bring strong winds to the north of the UK on Monday. Here are the gusts we are likely to experience pic.twitter.com/WHxs5F9mTb — Met Office (@metoffice) October 1, 2017

A yellow national severe weather warning for wind has been issued covering Scotland, parts of northern England and parts of Northern Ireland for Monday, as strong west or north-westerly winds may bring some disruption to transport with short interruptions to power supplies possible.

Laura Paterson, operational chief meteorologist at the Met Office, explained how the remnants of Lee and Maria may affect the weather towards the end of the weekend and into the beginning of the week.

“Although both systems will be much weaker by the time they enter the UK’s latitudes, the heat and moisture from ex-Lee will give a ‘boost’ to another developing area of low pressure further north, bringing some heavy rain and strong winds for many northern and western parts of the UK on Sunday.

Monday's wind warning has been updated – more details can be found here https://t.co/eKTH5RZa7x Stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/LnOK0wvLLF — Met Office (@metoffice) October 1, 2017

“Meanwhile, the remnants of Maria may bring some rain across southern parts of the UK later on Monday,” she said.

The Met Office said it is important to stress that any weather impacts will be very different from those experienced in the Caribbean.

Forecasters also added that once these areas of low pressure clear away eastwards, the weather is likely to become more settled with many places seeing some periods of dry, bright weather next week.