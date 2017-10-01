Barack Obama ‘quizzes Prince Harry about love life’ at Invictus Games

Barack Obama is just as fascinated by Prince Harry’s love life as the rest of us, it would seem.

The former US president is said to have cheekily quizzed the prince about his romance with Meghan Markle during an encounter at the Invictus Games.

The pair, who were sitting side by side at a wheelchair basketball match, were overheard discussing the 36-year-old actress.

Student Hayley Stover, who found herself sitting on the other side of the prince, told the Sunday Mirror: “Obama asked about Meghan and Harry let him know she had been to watch the tennis with him.

“He asked if she was enjoying the Games and Harry was really smiling as he said yes. He looked so happy. It was cute.”

(Danny Lawson/PA)

The 18-year-old told the paper Mr Obama had also asked about Meghan’s TV series Suits and how filming was going, while Harry asked after Obama’s wife Michelle.

The smitten prince was later pictured giving his girlfriend a kiss on the cheek during the tournament’s closing ceremony at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre.

Earlier in the week, the couple were spotted walking hand-in-hand for their first official public appearance together.