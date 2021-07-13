Wizz Air cancels plans to fly to Jersey

By Ed TaylorTravelPublished: Last Updated:

A LOW-FARE airline has shelved its plans to begin flying to Jersey from Cardiff and Doncaster.

Picture: PA (31263674)
Picture: PA (31263674)

Wizz Air, a Hungarian carrier, had announced it was to begin services to the Island at the beginning of July but had repeatedly pushed back the start date.

In a statement released yesterday, the airline says it has had to ‘suspend’ the flights, which would have covered routes previously operated by Flybe.

‘As is normal practice in the aviation industry, routes can sometimes change according to travel seasons and demand.

‘Unfortunately, for these reasons, Wizz Air confirms it has had to suspend its routes from Cardiff Airport and Doncaster Sheffield Airport to Jersey. Passengers with bookings affected by this change will be informed by email and automatically refunded 120% of the original fare in airline credit,’ a spokesperson said.

‘Passengers can also opt for a 100% cash refund to their original payment method or the chance to rebook for free.

‘Wizz Air sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused.’

The airline had planned to use an Airbus A321 aircraft – a plane much larger than those used by other carriers which fly to the Island – to operate its Jersey services. Plans for the new links were announced while a raft of international travel restrictions for UK residents were in place.

However, many of those measures are due to be eased on 19 July, making more routes viable for airlines.

Travel
News
Ed Taylor

By Ed Taylor

Journalist@jepnews

Read the Jersey Evening Post in full from your laptop, PC or mobile. Find out more by clicking the Subscriptions link at the bottom of this page.

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News