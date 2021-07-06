Changes to travel policy

Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31216944)

With effect from tomorrow, all travellers need only provide a ten-day history on arrival in Jersey, meaning that those who came to the UK from countries on the UK red list and had been required to isolate for ten days will no longer face a second period of isolation on arrival here.

Passengers who are not fully vaccinated and travel directly to Jersey from countries on the UK red list will have to isolate for ten days and record negative results from tests on arrival, day five and day ten.

However, fully vaccinated travellers from red zones only need to isolate until receiving their first negative test.

Chief Minister John Le Fondré said the changes followed advice from the Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell.

He said: ‘These changes ensure that our policy is aligned to the UK red list arrangements, which are aimed at managing the risk posed by new variants of concern at the border, whilst continuing to simplify the process.

‘The reduction in the travel history from 14 days to ten means that people will not face “double isolation” where they may have to isolate for ten days in the UK, then again when they arrive in Jersey.’