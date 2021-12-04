New Ford Ranger pick-up truck revealed

Next-Gen Ranger Wildtrak Front 3/4 (32169053) Next-Gen Ranger XLT Infotainment 1 (32169049)

This is an important model for Ford as the Ranger is by far the UK’s most popular pick-up truck. The firm has interviewed over 5,000 owners before settling on the updates that make this model smarter, more versatile and more capable off-road.

Ford says key feedback related to the need for more power and torque for towing heavy loads and extreme off-roading, so the firm has added a 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel to the engine line-up, with two further diesel engines offered from launch.

To improve off-road capabilities, engineers made various changes such as moving the front wheels forward and changing the position of the rear suspension. This has the added benefit of improving ride quality on the road, whether there’s heavy cargo in the bed or not.

There will be two four-wheel-drive systems to choose from. The first will essentially be two-wheel-drive in normal driving situations until extra grip is required, while the second is a permanent all- wheel-drive system for more serious off-roaders.

Inside, the cabin has been updated to be a bit more car-like with quality materials and updated technology, without losing touch with the workhorse abilities needed by many owners.

In the centre of the dashboard will be a 10.1- or 12-inch infotainment display, depending on specification, with digital dials also added. The screen will also be the new home for the drive mode selection, with a 360-degree parking camera also added to make parking easier as well as dodging obstacles off-road.

Other changes include an integrated side step to make it easier to climb into the back, while the bed has been made wider so that it can now accommodate a full-size pallet.