We value difference

By Sue Fox, chief executive, HSBC Channel Islands and Isle of Man and global ambassador for Balance, HSBC’s Gender Diversity Employee Resource Group, and Cameron Senior, interim head of Wealth and Personal Banking, Channel Islands and Isle of Man and DEI committee chair and regional Balance ambassador lead

HSBC’s global reach is our unique strength, bringing together diverse people, ideas and perspectives, which help us to open up opportunities and build a more diverse and inclusive world.

We want everyone at the bank to fully realise their potential and we are constantly taking action to ensure we have an inclusive culture that fosters diversity. Our own diversity, and that of our customers and communities, is a defining feature of who we are and how we operate. It is something we’re extremely proud of, as this diversity makes us stronger.

How are we striving for equality?

Globally, HSBC has several employee resource groups, which play a big role in driving positive change, connecting people and communities that drive awareness and celebrate diversity.

Our ERGs are made up of people who are passionate about making a difference and committed to driving positive change.

Ability: Dedicated to leveraging the diverse skills and abilities of employees and carers of individuals with both visible and invisible physical and mental-health challenges.

Balance: Committed to driving the recruitment, development and engagement of a gender-balanced workforce.

Embrace: Celebrates differences of ethnicity and race, helping us attract, retain and engage a more diverse range of talent, and support a more ethnic and multicultural workforce.

Faith: Promotes tolerance and respect for all faiths, and advocates the benefits of a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Pride: Supports an inclusive environment through lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and other non-mainstream groups on the spectrums of sexual orientation and gender identity (LGBT+) engagement in the workplace

Locally in the Channel Islands and Isle of Man

HSBC also has the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Allies Committee, which, like all the ERGs, works to create a safe and inclusive environment. The committee is dedicated to ensuring our global value, We Value Difference, is a constant priority and that our people feel safe and able to bring their whole self to work.

So far this year, we have led a number of initiatives to help raise diversity and inclusion awareness, such as:

International Women’s Day: A collaborative external event with global law firm Appleby about Breaking Free from outdated stereotypes.

International Education Day: This provided employees with the opportunity to hear more about the role of DEI Allies and share their feedback.

International Cultural Day: A range of celebrations which positively promoted the diversity of all our people.

Quarterly Listening Sessions: Dedicated to hearing about, listening to and understanding concerns from staff about inclusivity and how they can be supported.

Pride: HSBC is the sponsor of the family areas at the inaugural Isle of Man Pride and Channel Islands Pride celebrations in Jersey.

Later this year we will also be celebrating Black History Month, World Mental Health Day, International Men’s Day and International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Ensuring that our people feel represented, heard and understood is a major priority for us and our work in this area is clearly successful, as I (Sue Fox) and my colleague Christina Liciaga were named in the EMpower Ethnic Minority Role Model Lists 2021. Christina was also named in the EMpower Top 10 UK Black Role Model list.

We’re taking positive action to embed inclusive behaviours and improve diverse representation across every part of the organisation. To do this, we’ve signed up to the UN Standards of Conduct for Business, tackling discrimination against lesbian, gay, bi, trans and intersex people. All of our hiring managers now complete mandatory training to help ensure we attract and hire the strongest candidates from diverse talent pools and address bias. Also, diversity and inclusion learning materials are available for all our people globally.

The diversity of our people, customers and communities are defining features of who we are and how we operate. This diversity makes us stronger. We make better decisions when we reflect the communities we serve and consider different perspectives in all that we do.