Staff with disabilities can become your most loyal team members

Lily Whitchurch (31370010)

WHAT does diversity mean to you? Gender, ethnicity, age? For the Jersey Employment Trust, the focus is on another protected characteristic: disability.

In the Disability Strategy for Jersey, released in 2017, statistics showed that 14% of the Island’s working age population was disabled, and this is set to increase.

The strategy said: ‘28% of disabled Islanders say that they have a lot of difficulty in getting the type or amount of paid work they want.

‘Islanders who are able to work feel it contributes to their wellbeing and life satisfaction. However, many face challenges in finding the right employment or training to meet their needs and ambitions. Over a quarter of disabled Islanders have some difficulty getting the support or equipment they need at work or school.

‘Many disabled young people enjoy and benefit from the education they receive. However, some struggle to translate this into finding suitable employment once they have completed their education. Others would like to have more encouragement to have greater career ambitions, and to see older role models who can inspire them.’

Disability adds value

Spoor & Fisher have welcomed JET clients for the past ten years. Lily Whitchurch, human resources senior manager, explains why both the company and employees benefit from this approach.

What does disability bring to the workplace?

A valuable resource. The employees we have had over the years have been equal to those without disability and have been treated as such. They are able to develop and grow within the organisation and add value to the teams they are part of.

Are there areas where disability can be an advantage?

In our business, where memory of the multiple variants in the work we do is a huge asset, those with autism can (not always) thrive. It is often said that no one person is the same, and the same applies to those with autism. Just because they are on the autism spectrum doesn’t mean that they will have special skills but, when they do, they are highly advantageous.

What message would you give to employers about disability in the workplace?

When recruiting, consider all applicants equally. Although you may have to adjust a few aspects of your workplace, or the way you communicate with an individual, it does not mean they are more trouble or less valuable. These individuals can become your most loyal and dedicated if they are given the chance.

What message would you give to employers about JET?

JET is a resource like no other. When an individual joins, they support the employer and employee with anything that they need. They are always at the end of the phone with supportive advice and they offer awareness training for other staff members to help those with a disability integrate into the team.

Diversity enriches relationships

Sue Gill, manager of Retail Banking Channel Islands at NatWest International, explains the bank’s relationship with JET and the importance the business places on diversity and inclusion

How long have you worked with JET?

I’ve worked with JET since 2013 and for us it’s been a great partnership and a great opportunity to support their internships. It’s been great to see some of JET’s clients secure permanent roles with us or gain valuable work experience within the finance industry.

What does diversity and inclusion mean to you?

That you value differences that everyone can bring. Diversity enriches your relationships inside and outside work. Being inclusive is supporting people to feel empowered to bring the best of themselves to work each day without fear of judgment from others. The benefits of having a diverse and inclusive workplace are endless.

Everyone has the right to come to work, regardless of disability. We have a duty to be a more diverse and inclusive society for our future generations.

What does disability bring to the workplace?

It brings more balance. We value the different perspectives that our colleagues with disabilities can bring. With the right adjustments in place, we can support colleagues in their jobs and ensure that they can do their role to the best of their abilities.

What message would you give to employers about JET?

JET’s passion for what they do shines through when you speak to any of their co-coordinators. They work with you and their candidates to get the best fit for any roles you have and they are always on hand for guidance and support. I knew from the moment we met that there was an opportunity to work together to create opportunities for their candidates and I hope to work with them for years to come.

Recognising that everyone is an individual

Transformation specialist and former Jersey Employment Trust trustee Stuart Barette explains how some simple but inclusive procedures can help everyone

Accessibility tools

Some of the most inclusive workplaces I have seen have included aspects that make inclusion something available for all, rather than specific for a limited group of people. For example, training can be provided for all employees on how to use the accessibility tools in Microsoft Office, enabling them to use what would support them best, without requiring them to disclose their disability. This empowers people with disabilities to manage their own condition in the workplace.

Communication

Communication is a key part of any workplace, so being inclusive by using clear and literal language benefits all employees, not just those that are neurodiverse or those for whom English is not their first language. Allowing employees to prepare for meetings in advance is of benefit to all, but especially for those who are neurodiverse or have a brain injury.

Strengths

It is important for employers to recognise that everyone is an individual and focus on maximising an employee’s strengths, providing relevant support for areas where they have limitations or are less developed, so that disability becomes a superpower, rather than a limitation. Having this approach benefits everyone as we all perform best when harnessing our strengths and the individualistic approach avoids stereotyping and placing perceived limitations on the person.

Social events

Inclusive workplaces also focus on how to enable everyone to join in rather than excluding people, and this applies to social events linked to the workplace. Examples include holding structured activities like quizzes and bowling nights, rather than events focused solely on social discussion, to help those with autism, or ensuring that venues are accessible for those with mobility impairments.

Recruitment