We can have a positive effect, one change at a time

AS a financial services provider and employer of almost 100 people, Fairway Group has a significant role to play to make a difference to our clients, our colleagues and our community to create a more sustainable future.

The Government of Jersey’s carbon-neutral targets for 2030 may seem huge and unattainable but all journeys start with a single step and a community making small changes together can make a big difference in the long run. It takes leaders in government, in industry, in education and in your own home to create a positive effect but we can do it together, one change at a time.

We have tried to make it as simple as possible for our colleagues to make a difference by providing recycling facilities within our headquarters as well as dedicated cycling facilities to encourage less use of cars for commuting. All new joiners are given reusable tote bags to cut down on the need for single-use plastic while in town as well as water bottles to keep hydrated from our filtered water dispensers and KeepCups for that all-important first cuppa on the way to work.

Our Colleagues’ Council has been established to help steer subjects like this onto the group’s agenda. We asked them what they thought of the recommendations from the Citizen’s Assembly on climate change and what the right changes would look like to them.

Transport

‘Greater emphasis needs to be put on making travel other than by car far more attractive. Great strides have already been made to install better cycle paths, bike racks and investing in e-bikes but we need to break our love affair with the car. Making cycling and public transport more convenient and practical will help, as would more and better bus routes, reducing the cost of travelling by bus.

‘Safety is also an important issue, and as many of our roads don’t have pavements and it is hard for cars to overtake safely in many places, people walking and cycling feel unsafe. STraffics pressure around schools would decrease greatly if parents felt they could let their children travel to school safely.

‘Businesses could help more by helping staff to get their bikes up to scratch by offering free servicing through one of the Island’s bike shops or having a leasing or bike recycling scheme.’

Heating, cooling and cooking

‘There’s only so much we can do at home ourselves: turn the thermostat down, make sure you’re using energy-efficient appliances and switch them off rather than leaving them on standby, use energy-saving lightbulbs, only boil the amount of water you need etc. The government needs to do more to help insulate older homes and make sure our electricity comes from renewable sources.