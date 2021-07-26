Rubbing shoulders with the stars

(31354987)

By Russell Waite and Julia Warrander, Affinity Private Wealth

BEING involved in a campaign associated with picking up litter has reminded us we are rubbing shoulders with some very famous company.

The Keep Britain Tidy campaign through the 70s and 80s enlisted the help of music superstars ABBA, Marc Bolan and the Bee Gees in an attempt to highlight the blight of litter on our open spaces as well as tackling the complex behaviours of those who chose to drop their rubbish where they should not.

Nearly 70 years since the National Federation of Women’s Institutes first passed its resolution to ‘Keep Britain Tidy’, here in Jersey we know there is no quick or cheap fix to ensuring our island is litter-free.

That said, campaigners have been reporting a ‘lockdown effect’, with increasing numbers of people dissatisfied with the levels of litter. Meeting volunteers taking part in the Parish Clean-Up was testimony to this and it was heartening to see Islanders come together, taking action and helping to fulfil one of the core objectives ecoJersey has set itself.

The other two goals, namely engagement and collaboration, were equally evident, particularly in the context of the younger children who joined their parents on the day.

Helping educate the next generation around the 3Rs of waste management – reduce, reuse and recycle – is one of the reasons that Affinity has committed to supporting this initiative.