Coming together as a community to care for our environment

(31356277)

The team at Butterfield Bank explain why they were so pleased to take part in the event

OUR role in the community extends beyond financial services and so we were pleased to support the Parish Clean Up.

Organised by the Jersey Evening Post and ecoJersey, the event provided a great opportunity to get out in the fresh air and come together as a community to care for our environment.

Congratulations to everyone who volunteered and took part, to help keep Jersey clean.

Here’s what some of our employees had to say:

Catarina Sousa, admin assistant: ‘It felt good to be able to support this event and be able to contribute to keep our Island clean. Great team work.’

Milton Freitas, lending specialist: ‘A beach clean-up is an opportunity to gather new data about the state of our coasts and the types of rubbish that pollutes them and I have enjoyed being involved.’