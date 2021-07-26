A sustainable approach to construction

(31355252) (31355248) (31355250)

NORMANS has a great track record of reducing its carbon footprint and is committed to reducing this further in the near future.

As managing director Simon Chard says: ‘Our aim is to continue to reduce our carbon footprint with the ultimate goal of being net zero by 2050. We also aim to achieve the ISO 14001 environmental standard by 2022.’

Bringing sustainable building products to the market

Normans is also focusing on promoting sustainable building products. Building materials and solutions are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living and employment spaces and our daily life; in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.

Uniquely in Jersey, Normans is committed to sourcing all timber and timber products from legal sources. This is referred to as Chain of Custody Certification, which is available on most of the company’s timber products. Chain of Custody is the proven, audited unbroken path that traces a product from source to end user via all stages of processing that confirms to the end user that the timber is sourced from a certified forest.

As timber frame is one of the most technologically advanced and sustainable forms of construction, Normans specialises in this method, which also offers great flexibility and versatility. This provides substantial savings in both the build phase and lifetime costs of a project.

Using timber-frame construction is the surest way to achieve compliance with the Code for Sustainable Homes and demonstrates a real commitment to environmental best practice.

Hadley Steel Frame: Environment and Sustainability

Hadley Steel, working in partnership with Normans, provides all the key stages of the process from design and detailing, manufacture, fabrication and installation, allowing the firm to take full control of all of the processes necessary to deliver a complete structure from start to finish.

Greener by design