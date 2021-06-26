A sustainable approach to investment

(31128085)

By Paul Battams, portfolio director, Cazenove Capital

SUSTAINABILITY is central to our core investment approach and you can choose to go further and invest for a better future.

The world is changing rapidly. Demographic, climate and technological shifts are just a few ways in which global society – and the planet itself – is transforming.

This backdrop of change cannot be ignored. Therefore, when we invest in search of long-term, sustainable returns, our processes are built to ensure that we capture opportunities and minimise the risks of failing to adapt.

Everyone who invests with us benefits from this sustainable approach – and our data show that it translates into higher long-term returns.

And you can go further: you can choose to use your investments to generate positive outcomes for people and planet.

Our approach to selecting and managing investments allows you to have a direct say on how your wealth can work towards a better future, while still generating attractive financial returns.

Our sustainable investment strategies enable you to steer clear of harmful and controversial sectors, as well as using your investments to positively contribute to solving the world’s problems.