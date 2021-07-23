WIN genuine Lions' kit

British and Irish Lions rugby player Bundee Aki at a question and answer sessions at Granville school Picture: JON GUEGAN. (31341631)

Following the 11-day camp last month, several items of top-quality ‘stash’ were donated by the Lions and are now available as prizes in a simple-to-enter competition. The Lions travelled to South Africa at the end of June and this Saturday will start their three-test series against reigning Rugby World Cup holders the Springboks. The star lot is a black lightweight padded jacket donated by Bundee Aki, the Irish player capped 31 times by his country - with the embroidered initials ‘BA’.

The other items available are:

• Pro Rugby Jersey

• Red waterproof jacket

• Red water-resistant jacket

• Vapodri fleece shorts

• Lions’ beanie hat

All the items - except the hat - come in either large, or extra-large sizes, so if that’s not your size and you win, they would make a brilliant present for the rugby fan in your life. Correct answers will be entered into a draw to win one of the prizes, drawn in the order listed above.

To enter, simply answer the following question:

In which year did the British and Irish Lions last defeat South Africa in a test series?

a) 1974 b) 1997 c) 2009

To enter please email competitions@jerseyeveningpost.com including your answer and contact details or post your entry to Lions’ Kit Competition, PO Box 582, Jersey, JE4 8XQ.

Closing date for entries: 12 noon, Monday 26 July 2021.