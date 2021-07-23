WIN genuine Lions' kit

Following the 11-day camp last month, several items of top-quality ‘stash’ were donated by the Lions and are now available as prizes in a simple-to-enter competition. The Lions travelled to South Africa at the end of June and this Saturday will start their three-test series against reigning Rugby World Cup holders the Springboks. The star lot is a black lightweight padded jacket donated by Bundee Aki, the Irish player capped 31 times by his country - with the embroidered initials ‘BA’.
The other items available are:
• Pro Rugby Jersey
• Red waterproof jacket
• Red water-resistant jacket
• Vapodri fleece shorts
• Lions’ beanie hat
All the items - except the hat - come in either large, or extra-large sizes, so if that’s not your size and you win, they would make a brilliant present for the rugby fan in your life. Correct answers will be entered into a draw to win one of the prizes, drawn in the order listed above.
To enter, simply answer the following question:
In which year did the British and Irish Lions last defeat South Africa in a test series?
a) 1974 b) 1997 c) 2009
To enter please email competitions@jerseyeveningpost.com including your answer and contact details or post your entry to Lions’ Kit Competition, PO Box 582, Jersey, JE4 8XQ.
Closing date for entries: 12 noon, Monday 26 July 2021.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: The winner(s) will be chosen at random from the correct entries. No purchase necessary and no correspondence will be entered into.