WIN £250 worth of vouchers to spend with Bontour

a personalised service, in-depth knowledge and above all, excellent value. Bontour started by

specialising in short breaks and family holidays to France. Since then the brand has grown to

offer exclusive offers on inter-island breaks, indulgent U.K shopping and theatre breaks and a

programme of action-packed escorted tours across Europe.

For 2018, Bontour brings you a tempting pick and mix selection of short breaks and holidays so you

can choose what suits your fancy. They also pride themselves in tailor-made group trips for friends,

societies or clubs; from special interest tours and golf holidays to simply easy group travel so you

have more time to sit back and enjoy the ride.

The escorted tour programme for next year promises the return of some of their most loved tours

to Puy du Fou, Iceland and Switzerland (including direct flights) as well as the bi-annual event Fête

des Remparts in medieval Dinan. As always, there will be new announcements throughout the

year to keep your holiday dreams alive. Sign up to their mailing list at bontour.co.uk to find out first

or follow them on Facebook, bontour/ci.

The competition will appear in the JEP on the 28, 31, October and 1, 3 November. Back copies are available from reception at the JEP, Five Oaks.

Closing date for entries: Thursday 9 November 2017.