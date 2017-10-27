Advertising
WIN £250 worth of vouchers to spend with Bontour
Part of C.I. Travel Group, Bontour is a local company established over 30 years ago. Bontour offers
a personalised service, in-depth knowledge and above all, excellent value. Bontour started by
specialising in short breaks and family holidays to France. Since then the brand has grown to
offer exclusive offers on inter-island breaks, indulgent U.K shopping and theatre breaks and a
programme of action-packed escorted tours across Europe.
For 2018, Bontour brings you a tempting pick and mix selection of short breaks and holidays so you
can choose what suits your fancy. They also pride themselves in tailor-made group trips for friends,
societies or clubs; from special interest tours and golf holidays to simply easy group travel so you
have more time to sit back and enjoy the ride.
The escorted tour programme for next year promises the return of some of their most loved tours
to Puy du Fou, Iceland and Switzerland (including direct flights) as well as the bi-annual event Fête
des Remparts in medieval Dinan. As always, there will be new announcements throughout the
year to keep your holiday dreams alive. Sign up to their mailing list at bontour.co.uk to find out first
or follow them on Facebook, bontour/ci.
Enter online here
T&C’s apply
The competition will appear in the JEP on the 28, 31, October and 1, 3 November. Back copies are available from reception at the JEP, Five Oaks.
Closing date for entries: Thursday 9 November 2017.
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.