WIN a signed copy of Nerina Pallot’s new album Stay Lucky

To celebrate the album’s launch, we’ve teamed up with the singer-songwriter to offer five lucky readers

the chance to win signed copies of the new record.

The Brit Award and Ivor Novello-nominated artist, who is the host of the Jersey Evening Post’s annual

Pride of Jersey Awards, is releasing the ten-track album on her independent label, Idaho Records,

and has described it as having a ‘classic sound’.

We’re giving away five Stay Lucky bundles – each including a signed CD and vinyl version of the new album.

Stay Lucky is available to download on iTunes, while CDs can be ordered online from Amazon or HMV.

The competition will appear in the JEP on the 14, 16, 17 and 18 October. Back copies are available from reception at the JEP, Five Oaks.