Zingela Club: Rewarding for all employees

Sponsored Content

Lockdowns and working from home have left many members of staff feeling isolated and disconnected from their employers, managers and colleagues.

Keeping your staff motivated and engaged has been a challenge, with no amount of endless Zoom or Teams meetings making it any better. But, as an employer, how do you address this? How do you show them that, as their employer, you value the work they do?

One way would be for your employees to have access to a whole raft of exclusive rewards on the everyday things, such as a takeaway coffee, that they buy already, as well as treats, such as a hotel stay or expensive meal out, that they buy periodically.

Giving them rewards ranging from discounts on a haircut, to free cocktails at a restaurant, could make all the difference to the level of connection they feel to their employer and motivation to their work.

Some Jersey businesses already have a staff reward scheme or offer a staff discount card. They come in many guises but are often under-managed as they are not a core job function, or not managed at all, meaning that the rewards available are old or out of date.

As a result, employees do not use them and the schemes have no value to them or the business.

We are experts in this and know that managing a staff reward scheme takes time and effort. We also know that an up-to-date set of rewards, instantly and easily accessible, promotes employee loyalty and happiness. It also differentiates one employer from another and makes that business stand out during a recruitment drive.

All the evidence points to the fact that an effective, up-to-date employee reward scheme is hugely beneficial to a business and its staff. Increasingly, businesses are being judged not just on their balance sheet, but also on their culture and staff happiness. This is rapidly becoming an area that employers cannot ignore. What’s the solution? Is there a modern, manageable and cost-effective way to deliver a staff rewards programme that doesn’t create a full-time job for an employee or require a huge investment in technology?

We think so. Welcome to Zingela Club. You may not yet have heard of Zingela Club (because of that thing that’s been going around for the past 20 months), but it is fast becoming Jersey’s easiest route to an up-to-date staff reward scheme that works entirely from your employees’ smartphones.

Zingela Club enables employers to offer their staff access to a growing range of exclusive rewards, events and monthly prizes, worth thousands of pounds of savings from Jersey businesses. It is really easy. Zingela Club is a free, branded smartphone app available for both Apple and Android OS, which can be jointly branded with the employer’s logo.

Each staff member receives a unique membership number so all they have to do is download the Zingela Club app, activate their employer membership and start enjoying all the fantastic savings available to them through their employer’s reward scheme. How good have we made you look?

In your employees’ hands, it is easy as well. Our app has every reward you want to make available to your staff and carries their membership card as proof of valid membership (which, incidentally, can be automatically updated if staff change). It is so simple to use when out and about in Jersey. They just tap the membership card icon, display their active membership on their phone, show it to any of the participating businesses (club partners) and enjoy the reward provided by you, the employer.

But that’s not all. Our ready-made platform offers so much more than just savings on every purchase. Each year, there are 11 monthly prize draws, plus a special Christmas draw in December. Over the past two years, this has taken the form of a 24-prize advent calendar in December but, this year, ‘Zanta’ Claus is coming to town.

Every one of your employees is automatically entered included in each draw and every draw always has a winner. Zingela Club also creates staff events, from summer and Christmas parties to departmental team-building challenges and even exclusive events tailored just for your business.

We work closely with all our club partners to create events that will make your staff smile and show them you care. There you have it. The Zingela Club Staff Reward Scheme platform is ready-made, out of the box, fully functional, always up to date and easy to use, keeping staff engaged, motivated and loyal to your company. What more could you ask for?

In a nutshell, Zingela Club offers:

• A staff-reward-scheme platform offering money-saving rewards in excess of £5,650 (at time of going to press).

• A way of engaging employees not just with savings, but with the chance to win any of our monthly prize draws, including the bumper 24-prize Christmas advent calendar, automatically and for free.

• Club partner rewards that can be exclusively tailored to your business, making your staff reward scheme super exclusive.

• Employee events organised exclusively for your teams, as well as events open to any member to attend.

And, finally, one last thought. Many large Jersey businesses have offices in more than one jurisdiction, such as Guernsey, the Cayman Islands, Isle of Man etc. No problem. If you have a ‘sister’ office in another location, Zingela Club can activate your staff reward programme for all your overseas branches at the same time.

Your employees can, regardless of their ‘home base’, use their membership in any Zingela Club location with the same ease, meaning business trips can also benefit from savings. All of this is on your own company-branded smartphone app, available to every staff member.

Want to make your staff feel valued? Want to increase staff loyalty? Want to make your staff happy by saving them money and having fun doing so? We thought so. In that case, if you are a decision-maker or HR partner within any business and you are looking for a way to reward your staff, contact us for a chat.