Former banker has passion for kneading dough, not making it

Simon Rodgers from R&R Bakehouse Picture: JON GUEGAN. (32113727)

‘I SHOULD be dead by now.’

It is a shocking statement and yet it is not said to shock. Instead, it is delivered calmly, matter-of-factly, as the owner of a new St Helier bakery explains the motivation for launching his business.

What may surprise readers further is that the founder of R&R Bakehouse, in Bath Street, does not have a background in catering or hospitality but has set up his bread business after a 30-year career in the finance industry.

But despite making a living in the world of banking and trust, Simon Rodgers has always been a passionate home cook, something which stems from his childhood growing up in a vicarage in Cambridgeshire.

‘I had a very privileged upbringing,’ reflects the 65-year-old. ‘My father was a clergyman and we grew up in an old Victorian rectory, which has since been converted into a 40-bedroom Christian retreat. The property came with 12 acres of land, which we rented to the farmer next door. He paid his rent in pigs or eggs so, from a young age, I was involved in butchering meat and seeing how beautiful fresh produce was transformed into the food we ate.

‘I had never been to a supermarket before I was 13. We went to the village shop for tea and coffee but all of our meals were made from scratch. As part of his role, my father hosted afternoon tea every day so we always had freshly baked bread and cakes.’

It was this fresh bread which triggered in Simon a lifelong passion for baking, a passion which has only intensified as a result of his recent health problems.

‘All of the bread at R&R Bakehouse is sourdough,’ he explained. ‘During the recent pandemic, sourdough has become all the rage but what people don’t realise is that, before the Chorleywood process of making bread was introduced in 1962, all bread was sourdough. It was the Chorleywood process which made it economical to produce bread on a commercial scale but, to do that, a number of additives and preservatives were added to each loaf.’

Having stripped all ‘foreign bodies’ out of their bakes, the team at R&R Bakehouse says its loaves are ‘completely natural’, something which is of great importance to Simon.

‘We use flour that is as organic as we can possibly get, Jersey water, which is double-filtered to get rid of any nitrates and chlorine, Jersey sea salt and a leavening agent,’ he said.

As well as harking back to his childhood, Simon’s desire for a natural product was driven by his doctor’s stark words four years ago.

‘I hadn’t been feeling well for some time but I suffer from a toxic masculinity, combined with a huge amount of stubbornness so, for a long time, I refused to go to the doctor,’ he recalled.

‘When I eventually dragged myself to the surgery, for the first time in 13 years, my doctor told me that I should be dead and that I needed to go to hospital immediately.’

After a number of tests, Simon was diagnosed firstly with a blood disorder and then bowel cancer. Two years later, he discovered that the cancer had spread to his liver, while scans also revealed an ominous shadow on his gall bladder.

‘Up until that point, I had never really paid too much attention to my health. I thought I had a reasonably balanced diet – apart from on a Saturday night,’ he chuckled. ‘But then I started looking more closely at what went into the food I was eating and I realised that a lot of baked bread contains dough enhancers with vast numbers of E numbers, sulphates and nitrates, many of which, in small quantities, are also found in products such as wallpaper paste and toilet cleaner.

‘It was an eye-opening experience and, as I was baking my own bread at home and talking to people about my discovery, several friends suggested that I should open my own bakery.’

And so, having founded the parent company, Sch*tz and Giggles, R&R Bakehouse opened its doors on 14 September, just one day after Simon’s 65th birthday.

‘The company name really sums up the ethos of the enterprise,’ he smiled. ‘This isn’t a business which is going to make me a millionaire but, if we can have fun and make enough money to break even, I’ll be happy. I’ve retired three times over the years but retirement doesn’t suit me. Baking is a passion and it’s great to be able to share that love with our customers.’

As well as having fun, using natural ingredients, locally sourced where possible, is another key element of the Sch*tz and Giggles philosophy.

‘Everything is hand-crafted and traditional,’ explained Simon. ‘The flour in our white loaves comes from Wild Farmed and, as the name suggests, it comes from wheat which is grown among the grasses and wild flowers on arable or fallow land. It’s a great product to work with and is as organic and planet-friendly as possible.’

Another flour the team uses comes from Chelmsford, an area familiar to Simon from his student days at Anglia Ruskin University.

‘Chelmer White is very similar to baguette flour and enables us to get a bake so close to the bakery classic that it has won the approval of a team of French workers, who are now regular visitors to R&R Bakehouse,’ smiles Simon.

And it is this endorsement of his products which has the greatest meaning to the entrepreneur.

‘We are selling our baguettes to Frenchmen and our ciabattas to Italians and their compliments mean more to me than putting £5 into the till – although perhaps you shouldn’t tell my team that,’ he chuckled.

Making up Simon’s team are two couples. Former finance professional Ian Kirkwood and IT worker Jamie Lucas run the kitchen, while their partners, Pam and Ellie, work front-of-house.

‘I was a chef when I first came to Jersey but, after tiring of the split shifts and long days, I moved into finance,’ explained Ian. ‘Being made redundant during lockdown was a lightbulb moment for me. I sent Simon a cheeky email and he phoned me (on a Sunday) and invited me to come along and see what he was doing.’

Undaunted by the stacks of dough that needed to be shaped, divided and folded, Ian quickly found his rhythm, admitting – once out of Simon’s hearing – that he ‘absolutely loves’ the job.

‘My favourite bake is the chilli bread, a white bread made using spring onions and Genuine Jersey relish from The Chilli Kitchen. It starts out subtly and then creeps up and hits you on the head,’ he said.

And The Chilli Kitchen is one of many local suppliers with whom Simon works.

‘There is so much fantastic produce in the Island. Another ingredient we use for a traditional Island product is the Liberation Ale, which goes into our cabbage loaves,’ he explained. ‘For this bake, we use a mix of Stoates flour, combined with barley from Liberation Brewery and a bottle of two of Liberation Ale. The end product is a beautiful malty loaf.’

With daily specials sitting alongside the core bakes, Simon admits that the team has big plans to continue diversifying its product range.

‘First and foremost, we are running a bakery but the whole idea is that it will become both a bakery and a kitchen,’ he said. ‘However, I very much subscribe to the original Fortnum & Mason ethos that you don’t move onto something else until you have perfected the first thing.

‘I want to make the best bread in the Island and, once we have perfected that, we will move on to the next thing. We have started making soups and sausage rolls, using pork from Jon Hackett, and I am keen to start a sandwich offer soon but we are on a learning curve.’

And it is not just the recipes and products which the team is learning about.

‘Anticipating our sales – both at the bakery and for our wholesale customers such as Homefield and The Fresh Fish Company – is another key side to the business, as I deplore food waste, especially as there is so much food poverty in the Island,’ said Simon. ‘If we have any leftovers, they go to organisations such as The Salvation Army to help people who need it.’

lAs a thank-you for the care he has received since his diagnoses, Simon is offering all Health and Community Services staff 25% off all freshly baked sourdough loaves, baked goods and soup in R&R Bakehouse this month. The discount will be applied on presentation of the staff member’s ID badge in the Bath Street store.