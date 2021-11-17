Small-business conference attracts over 100 attendees

picture by Andy Le Gresley (32068637)

During the two-day Greenhouse 2021 event, speakers included finance expert Greg Layzell, change management consultant Nancy Thomas, strategist May James, small-business owner Andy Delaney, resilience expert Yolanda Saez Castello and diversity and inclusion campaigner Kate Wright.

Jacqui Patton, managing director of Ink Blot Creative and founder of the event, also ‘provided marketing top tips’ for attendees.

The headline speakers were reality TV star and entrepreneur Jamie Laing, who started the Candy Kittens sweet company, and business owner Tamara Lohan, who built the Mr & Mrs Smith luxury travel brand with her husband.

VIP attendees also heard from local business owners Kit Chamier of True Food, Harriet Rouse of Harriet and Rose, and Kristen Morris at a lunchtime Q and A panel discussion on ‘overcoming obstacles in life and business’.

Local suppliers were used for the entertainment, which included a post-event party featuring Radio One DJ Hannah Jacques, and catering at the event, which was sponsored by NatWest International.

Miss Patton, who is looking to grow Greenhouse into a community organisation, said she was planning to hold a similar event next year.

‘Greenhouse started as a tiny idea,’ she said. ‘During the pandemic, I noticed how the small-business community were all looking for support with the same things and I wondered if we could hold an afternoon workshop to support them.

‘But, as they say, from tiny acorns mighty oaks grow, and the idea escalated into Jersey’s first small business conference.

‘Since the event, I have been inundated with messages from attendees who are already collaborating with each other and sharing their skills and resources. Here’s to Greenhouse 2022.’

She added that Greenhouse Jersey hoped to become a ‘valuable resource’ for small-business owners, freelancers and ‘side hustlers’ in Jersey.

More information is available online at greenhouse.je.