Lifetime achievement recognition for hotelier

Patrick Burke, the owner and managing director of The Atlantic Hotel and Ocean Restaurant, received the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award at the Boutique Hotelier Awards.

The accolade came in the same year that the hotel, which was opened by Henry Burke, celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Patrick Burke joined the family business in 1985 and succeeded his father as managing director in 1987.

Over the years, The Atlantic Hotel has won many awards, including four Red Stars and four Rosettes from the AA as well as a coveted Michelin Star and the Independent Hotel of the Year award at the 2014 Cateys. It is also the only Channel Island member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World, an organisation to which it was admitted in 1993.

As well as running The Atlantic Hotel, Mr Burke was appointed a director of SLH in 1999 and became the organisation’s chairman for a three-year period from 2006. He is also the only Channel Islands member of the Masters Innholders, is a fellow of the Institute of Hospitality and has been given the Freedom of the City of London.

In 2010, as part of efforts to strength the Island’s reputation as a luxury destination, he co-founded the Luxury Jersey Hotels.

Zoe Monk, editor of Boutique Hotelier, said: ‘Patrick is an extremely deserving winner of our inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award. The Atlantic’s recent celebration of 50 years in family ownership is a remarkable achievement for an independent property.

‘His commitment to the business was demonstrated strongly in 2012 when he purchased all the shares in the hotel, securing the future of the company as an independent family business for years to come.

‘Despite the challenges of running a seasonal hotel offshore, The Atlantic never rests on its laurels and each year profits are ploughed back into the business for improvements, developments and new initiatives to ensure the longevity of the hotel.’

Commenting on the award, Mr Burke said: ‘As the hospitality industry embarks on what will be a long process of recovery from the pandemic, it was very special to attend such a successful event and to get together with the teams behind so many of the leading boutique hotels from around the UK.

‘I am very conscious that by honouring me Boutique Hotelier also honours The Atlantic Hotel and Ocean Restaurant and the hospitality industry in the Island, which is increasingly known for the highest standards of food and service.