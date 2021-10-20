Who will be affected by the move to independent taxation?

(31885048)

The Government of Jersey explain how to find out more about the change to the Island’s tax regime

THE move to independent taxation will begin next year for single Islanders and anyone who marries or enters into a civil partnership on or after 1 January 2022. It will also apply to all new arrivals to the Island after this date.

Married couples and civil partners will be able to opt next year between January and July to move to independent taxation from 2023. Then, if further legislation is passed in 2022, remaining couples will move by 2025. Additionally, for those whose tax bill would be higher under independent taxation, a new compensatory allowance would also be introduced to make sure couples will not be worse off by moving to independent taxation.

There are a number of ways you can find out more about independent taxation:

• Go to gov.je/IndependentTax – this webpage includes additional information on how you declare your income and claim allowances under independent taxation, how the compensatory allowance would work, and how matters such as data privacy will be approached.

• Go to gov.je/taxcalculator – and use our online tax calculator to enter your personal circumstances, and see what allowances you may be eligible for and how this affects the tax you may pay. Results update each time you change the information you have entered. If you are married or in a civil partnership, you can click a button to compare the tax you may pay currently as a couple, with your potential individual bills under independent taxation.