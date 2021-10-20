Fund boards asked to match investors’ governance needs

(31865629)

THE rise of environmental, social and governance investing, demands for specific experience and greater expectations on transparency are all shaping the fund-governance landscape, according to new research published this month by IFI Global and supported by Jersey Finance.

Building on a series of reports published over the past two years, which focused on fund domiciliation and structuring, and a previous report on fund governance undertaken in 2016, IFI Global’s new report explores how approaches to fund governance are shifting among international investors in a post-pandemic ‘ESG era’.

Based on the views of investors and their advisers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East, the research for this new report – entitled Funds Governance in 2021: What it Means to Investors – was carried out between April and June this year.

The survey found that 54% of investors believed that ESG considerations would have an impact on fund governance. The research also found that there was an increasing demand for board directors to have specific portfolio management or industry experience in the underlying strategy, for them to be independent, and for them to have term limits imposed on them.

Elliot Refson, head of funds at Jersey Finance, said: ‘The findings of this new study provide a valuable insight into the thinking of investors who we know, based on this and previous research, are driving change in the alternatives space.

‘It is perhaps surprising that, in a period where we have seen unprecedented change, fund governance continues to evolve at a relatively slow pace. Nevertheless, approaches to governance are maturing in response to the ESG drive, greater demands for transparency and the need for deeper levels of experience. This is now the clear challenge for fund boards and managers – to focus on ensuring that their approaches to governance are fully aligned with those of their investors.

‘It’s a challenge we are fully engaged with in Jersey, where we have a deep and broad talent pool across asset classes and have already taken great strides in terms of the “G” element of board diversification.’

Report author Simon Osborn, chief executive of IFI Global, added: ‘This is the first research study we have conducted with investors on fund governance in five years, and it is therefore the first time that we have surveyed investors on governance in the “ESG era”.

‘While there are some persistent views on governance among institutional investors, attitudes and levels of sophistication are changing, and the findings of this report should act as a benchmark in an area that continues to evolve.’

Key findings

84% of respondents said they thought governance was helpful but not that important.

All respondents felt that the purpose of fund governance was to protect the interests of investors, rather than to serve the interests of the fund.

Experience is the quality investors want to see in directors of the funds they invest in. This is closely followed by independence. Gender diversity on the board did not evoke particularly strong feelings, though there was a sense that ESG investing might impact this.

Term limits for directors were wanted by the overwhelming majority of respondents (85%).