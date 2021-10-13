Why a dedicated cybersecurity strategy is essential

Andy Le Gresley (31845147)

By Paul Acton, chief executive of Sure Jersey

CYBERSECURITY remains a looming threat to businesses across the Channel Islands. With so many high-net-worth companies on our shores, it is essential that you protect your internal software and business-critical data by crafting a dedicated cybersecurity strategy.

As digital transformations and cloud technologies continue to evolve, so do the challenges of securing infrastructure, systems and data to face the ever-increasing threat of a cyber attack.

Recently, many IT leaders have realised that legacy in-house systems are less secure than tier-one datacentre and cloud services. This has prompted them to move to the cloud for enhanced security protection and wider benefits, including scalability and flexibility.

Unsurprisingly, however, the moving of workloads to the cloud requires serious planning and a robust strategy. It is also likely that some existing systems and applications may not be cloud native and will therefore require special attention.

Blending cloud services into hybrid cloud infrastructures has become the norm as IT departments and service providers create tailored platforms to meet diverse organisational needs. Non-native cloud applications need to be replaced by cloud-friendly alternatives.

All the elements of a cloud deployment are potential targets for cyber criminals. It is therefore essential that companies partner with cloud and security providers who offer protection and business continuity across the entire infrastructure and threat surface area.

The two most important questions for IT leaders planning digital transformations are:

1. Which companies are providing the most effective security and risk mitigation services for today’s cloud-based infrastructures?

2. What are the essential service requirements that will ensure security and business continuity risks are minimised?

To meet growing security expectations, service provider ecosystems have been expanding and partnerships with leading security organisations have been formalised. As such, we have seen the emergence of ‘full-stack’ security propositions that protect against all areas of cybercrime.

Sure Business provides a full range of datacentre and cloud services, including co-location, dedicated infrastructure, private and public cloud services and integration with leading public cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google.

We complement our cloud services with a security portfolio that is fully integrated throughout our resilient, state-of-the-art Channel Island infrastructure and service platforms.

Security is built into everything we do, and our managed and modular services include:

• Infrastructure monitoring and dynamic protection.

• Threat detection, remediation, traffic profiling and real-time security support.

• Email, web, and brand security protection and assurance.

• Testing services from perimeter to code, addressing security and compliance requirements.

• Consulting and professional services, enabling you to understand where to focus to mitigate risks and how to develop your cybersecurity strategy.

• A full suite of Managed Security Services offering endpoint-to-server protection, irrespective of application and data locality.

• Protection inside, at the perimete, and outside your perimeter.

• Intelligent state-of-the-art global connectivity that spots, scrubs and blocks malicious traffic bound for your network.

• Recovery-as-a-service with continuous back-up and data protection.

As owners of complex, modern IT infrastructures, businesses must stay ahead of sophisticated threats from cyberspace. Nothing stands still and it is essential to work with a technology partner that keeps up with the speed of innovation and the scale and complexity of modern developments. Fortunately, Sure has these bases covered.