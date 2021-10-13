An incredible opportunity to apply what I’ve learned

(31845239)

When Channel Island student Rory Ferbrache saw that he could apply his software engineering skills in a company undergoing major digital transformation, he leapt at the chance. Here, he describe his experiences as a tech intern at PwC Channel Islands

FOR many years now, PwC have been offering student internships as a pathway towards careers in audit and tax. We have now expanded these opportunities to support people looking to build careers in data and technology.

These tech internships form an important part of our ongoing digital and workforce transformation. Rory Ferbrache, who is studying software engineering at the University of Bournemouth, has just completed a 12-month internship at PwC.

‘The third year of my course is a work placement. I was looking for a company that would enable me to put all the knowledge that I’d gained in the first two years to practical use. I wrote to PwC and they couldn’t have been more helpful,’ says Rory.

Making your mark

For Rory, the experience has been both exciting and worthwhile.

‘What I’ve really liked is the confidence the people at PwC have shown in me. They’ve given me full licence to develop new ideas and apply them in real work settings. In my first week following compliance training, I was able to begin contributing to a global “know your customer” software development programme. As the KYC programme is rolled out worldwide, I can say I was part of that. I’ve worked with a range of different teams and there have always been experienced professionals around me to provide practical guidance and advice.’

Following the KYC development, Rory has helped to spearhead a number of innovations across both internal and client-facing operations. Internally, this has included automating a number of repetitive workflows and tasks. The results have not only speeded up processes, but also enabled professional teams to focus more of their valuable time on supporting clients. For clients, projects include moving data and information over to the interactive Tableau software. The visualisation and investigation options within Tableau enable clients to better understand the information they receive, dig deeper into areas of interest and explore different scenarios.

‘Having ownership of these initiatives has taught me a lot about project management and how to engage with different teams, while also offering a great sense of accomplishment when a project was completed and a review came in,’ says Rory.

A role tailored for you

Rory has worked closely with PwC’s team of technology and innovation specialists, who advise the leadership team on digital and workforce transformation. A number of these team members are digital accelerators, who help to identify, lead and champion opportunities for innovation.

When Rory joined as an intern, these digital accelerators created opportunities that matched his particular skills and ambitions, rather than expecting him to fit into a mould. This approach enabled a valuable learning experience for all concerned, as Rory was encouraged from day one to provide fresh perspectives and provide regular challenge.

Embracing the future

A close colleague of Rory was Jon Lowe, a senior member of PwC’s risk and quality team specialising in technology and operational risk.

‘As digital transformation gathers pace, the career opportunities within PwC are growing all the time,’ says Jon. ‘We recognise that the skills and commitment of our people are as important as systems investment in bringing us into the digital age. We call this “citizens’-led” transformation. Within our workforce, we want to empower our people and break down some of the wariness about new technology by enabling them to develop and apply the digital skills that are most relevant to their particular roles. For people who want to take the possibilities further, our digital labs and digital accelerator programme help them to develop and collaborate on new ideas and innovations.’