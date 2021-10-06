LSE listing for local company

London City. Stock Exchange, Paternoster Square. (31769433)

It aims to acquire or invest in industrial, construction and business services companies, and the software and technology companies that service them.

The company has raised £7m to fund initial operations. It has a network of contacts through which opportunities will be sourced, expected to include private companies, listed business, or divisional/non-core carve-outs from conglomerates.

Mr Tom, chairman of Bay Capital, said: ‘We believe there are excellent opportunities to create high-quality returns for investors by using our platform to buy and build businesses across a number of related sectors.

‘The Bay Capital team has significant experience of implementing growth strategies, a disciplined acquisition approach and a high-quality network of partners and contacts through which we expect to source proprietary opportunities.

‘We’re a capable and experienced partner for incoming management teams and offer an attractive alternative supporting their growth.