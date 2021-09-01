Tackling a knotty problem

(31552225)

Sponsored Content

With many office workers switching to remote working in March 2020, there has been a significant increase in work-related injuries. Indeed, by October last year more than half of all people who had switched to working from home (over 70% of the British workforce) had developed new back, neck or shoulder pain.

It is a problem with which chiropractor and office ergonomics consultant Grant Henderson is very familiar.

‘As people left their well-designed offices, stand-up desks and comfortable chairs and started work at the kitchen table, so the increase in people suffering pain and tension began,’ he explained. ‘At the time, we responded by posting videos on social media, showing people how to create a comfortable home workstation. We then developed online workstation training courses, which supported both employees working from home and their employers.’

With more than 30 years of clinical experience, Grant founded Active Chiropractic in 1994, a business he owns alongside his wife and fellow chiropractor, Penny.

‘We are both passionate about improving physical wellbeing in the workplace and have performed thousands of workstation assessments in the Island over the years, he added. ‘We work with large and small employers, advising them on workstation set-ups and giving employees tips on best practice to improve their comfort.’

As well as recommending regular screen and exercise breaks, Grant – who holds the NEBOSH Health and Safety at Work qualification – advocates a change in posture from a C shape to an S shape.

‘By sitting back in the chair, with your head over your shoulders, you ease the tension in your neck and shoulder muscles,’ he explained. ‘I also advise anyone using a laptop to place it on a table and ensure the screen is at eye height to avoid bending over.’