Lead roles at Barclays

Paul Savery

Paul Savery has been appointed to a new role as head of Crown Dependencies for Barclays, to bring together the bank’s leadership across the jurisdictions and drive consistency across all business segments and locations. He also remains the Jersey country head for Barclays.

In addition, Adele Bohlen has been appointed Isle of Man country head, Barclays, and has relocated from St Helier to the Isle of Man. She remains head of fiduciaries for Barclays, and takes her in-depth knowledge of the fiduciary sector to clients in the Isle of Man.

As Barclays approaches its 100-year anniversary of being present in all three islands, these appointments underscore its commitment to continuing to deliver exceptional service to clients and helping to secure future prosperity for the local communities.

Lisa Francis, head of the UK and Crown Dependencies, Barclays Private Bank, commented: ‘I’m delighted to announce these appointments in the Crown Dependencies which will support the continuation of our strategy. As we approach the 100-year anniversary of Barclays in all three islands, I am confident we are well positioned to play a valuable role in the islands’ futures.’

Mr Savery added: ‘I feel privileged to be leading Barclays across the Crown Dependencies at this exciting time. As one of the largest employers across the islands, Barclays is committed to helping secure future prosperity for our communities and supporting our broad range of clients.’