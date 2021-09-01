(31552274)

Sponsored Content

Whether employees are working from home, pro rata or back in the office full time, at Bluesky Office they understand that getting the right balance is key to greater productivity and a positive approach to motivation.

Following the challenges of the past 18 months, Bluesky has seen an accelerating trend for ‘healthier’ office furniture. Employers and employees alike are all finding their own individuality in their working practices, adapting working environments to suit and combining personal, collaborative and resting areas to set themselves up for the day ahead.

But where do you start? With so many options on the market, identifying the best products to suit your requirements, and that of your staff, can be confusing.

At Bluesky Office, they recognise the need for having the correct chair and desk as a starting point to making any working environment the best it can be. Their carefully selected ranges of sit-stand and static desk options and various levels of support from a selection of chairs have made Bluesky the ‘go-to’ place for all office furniture needs. In addition, their knowledgeable sales team can help with any project, big or small.