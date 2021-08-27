Secretarial support when you need it

Tess Price, founder, Virteffic Picture: SUPPLIED BY VIRTEFFIC

Sponsored Content

The resultant shift in lifestyles also led to the creation of many businesses, as people had the time and opportunity to review their ambitions.

One such business to have emerged from lockdown is Virteffic, a virtual-assistant company founded by Tess Price to offer remote administration and secretarial support services to local individuals, SMEs, start-ups and regulated firms.

A virtual assistant is someone who helps businesses by doing tasks they don’t know how to do, are too busy to do or that would be better outsourced.

‘I think lockdown gave people a chance to put things into perspective,’ explained Tess.

‘Before launching Virteffic, I worked in the Jersey finance industry for 15 years and making the decision to leave my job was very difficult but I was keen to do something for myself and, as lockdown had shown people the value and efficiency of remote working, it was the right time to set up the business.’

And it appears that the demand for Virteffic’s services is great, as the business has now expanded, with further team members available to provide bespoke services to clients.

‘I think part of the demand stems from the recruitment challenges the Island is facing,’ said Tess. ‘It really is an employee’s market and we can fill gaps in organisations, helping with resourcing and capacity issues.’

From short-term projects to long-term business support, the services offered by Virteffic include project work, remediation tasks, data entry, administration, PA services and much more.

‘We provide virtual, flexible and efficient assistance,’ explained the chartered secretary. ‘The terms are much more flexible and at a lower cost for the client compared to hiring an employee. Once you have engaged with Virteffic, you will have access to the full team.

‘I focus predominantly on the more technical administration services and taking minutes while also helping with project work. A lot of companies want to run particular initiatives, but their staff are already snowed under. We can manage the project for them, working alongside them for as long as they need. It is an approach which gives businesses great flexibility, while allowing them to focus on their core strengths.’