‘This is the best time to join finance’

To understand the thoughts of local students in the build-up to receiving their results, EY surveyed their Channel Islands followers, who are school leavers and university graduates, on their Instagram account (EYCICareers).

They discovered that 77% of students surveyed were currently pursuing their career in the Channel Islands, while 38% of students surveyed said they required more information about career opportunities.

Irma Pretorius, EY’s head of talent in the Channel Islands, said that a career in financial services could provide stability and security.

‘There has never been a better time to join the financial services industry. Throughout the pandemic, we have been in a fortunate position to weather the storm well due to the technology being in place to work remotely without too much disruption.

‘As a result, EY is continuing to build the business and we are looking for motivated individuals who want to take that next step in their career by joining our growing teams and beginning studying for a professional qualification.

‘People often think you need to have studied finance-related subjects to work within the finance industry, but this is not the case at EY.

‘We strongly advocate bringing yourself, not just your subject, to the workplace.

‘We look beyond what you’ve studied and focus on what you can bring to the team through your skills, values, and life experiences.

‘By bringing together people with different academic backgrounds, we are able to create teams with different perspectives, who can continuously learn from each other and ultimately offer the best possible service to our clients.’

While it’s been a year of uncertainty for many, 92% of students surveyed indicated that they were not nervous about making decisions about their futures.

Ms Pretorius added: ‘Starting your career at EY can open the door to endless possibilities for personal growth, both on and off the Island.

‘Once fully qualified, you can explore our global network to gain further knowledge and experience through our global secondment programmes.