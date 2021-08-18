The ‘great location, service and food’ is a recipe for success

The team at Mark Jordan at the Beach celebrating their tenth anniversary Picture: JON GUEGAN (31420854)

But for proprietors Mark and Magda Jordan, who took over the beachside restaurant a decade ago, the staff accommodation and kitchen facilities received just as much attention to detail as the menu and service.

‘When we took on the property, it was quite run down but it had a special place in our hearts, as it was the first place we had gone for a meal when we came to Jersey,’ recalled Magda.

‘After acquiring the lease for the site, we worked with the landlady to transform the building completely, creating a new entrance, terrace area and completely refurbishing the kitchen and dining areas.

‘The only thing we didn’t change was the floor in the restaurant and, funnily enough, the first guest who came in when we opened looked around and said: “I can’t believe you didn’t change the floor.” That’s something we still chuckle about today,’ added Mark.

Something they did change, though, was the accommodation above the restaurant, and it says a lot about the couple’s attitude to running the business that this is one of the first areas they highlight during the interview.

‘Together with the landlady, for whose support we are very grateful, we put a huge amount of effort and money into restoring the bistro to its former glory,’ said Magda. ‘Since those early days, we have continued to maintain it as a beachside property and have developed lovely flats for our staff, choosing all the furniture and decor ourselves. For us, the way in which the staff accommodation is presented is just as important as the way the front-of-house areas are designed.’

As a result of this commitment to their staff, many of the team have worked at the restaurant since the beginning.

‘Antonio, our kitchen porter, has actually worked in this property for 29 years, having joined us after working for Bistro Soleil for many years,’ smiled Magda, ‘and many more have spent several years working with us. We are hugely grateful to all the team for their dedication over the years. We are very aware that, while a ship may have the best captain, without the right crew, it will still sink.’

And while it may be Mark’s name above the door, it is very much a joint enterprise and one which, for many years, was run predominantly by Magda.

‘When we first took on the property, I had every intention of leaving The Atlantic Hotel, where I was head chef, and working full-time here,’ said Mark. ‘However, on the day that I took my resignation letter to Patrick Burke [the owner of The Atlantic], things took an unexpected twist.

‘Just as I was about to give him my letter, he stopped me, and showed me an envelope that was on his desk. As he slid it over to me, he asked if I would read its contents before saying anything.’

Within the envelope was confirmation from the AA that the hotel’s Ocean restaurant had just achieved 4 AA Rosettes.

‘That meant the restaurant had the 4 AA Rosette rating, as well as its Michelin star – two of the biggest accolades in the food world,’ Mark added. ‘Patrick asked if I would consider staying at The Atlantic, and going into partnership with him and his wife, Treena, at the beach. This is a great relationship, which continues to this day, and for which we are very grateful.’

And so it was that, from 2011 until 2018, Mark split his time between the two venues, while Magda ‘ran the show’ at the beachside restaurant.

‘It was hard at the beginning,’ recalled Magda. ‘I was running the business and leading the front of house, while trying to look after two small children at the same time. At that point, our children were four and six and, in those early days, my parents came over from Poland to help look after them while I was at the restaurant. In 2012, we employed a front-of-house manager and that freed me up to focus more on running the business.’

But any extra time that move gave Magda was short-lived, as the restaurant was to face one of its toughest challenges the following year.

‘The recession in 2013 led to the biggest shake-up of the business,’ said Magda. ‘We were still very new to the Island at that time, and were still building our reputation.

‘Many people had a perception that the restaurant would be very expensive because they associated Mark with Michelin-starred cuisine. They expected a sommelier and silver service – but that was never the vision for Mark Jordan at the Beach.’

In fact, in many ways, the couple’s vision for the restaurant was a return to Mark’s culinary roots, when he trained with one of the biggest names in the food world.

‘I wanted to go back to the early days, working with Keith Floyd, where the emphasis was on good food and attentive, but informal service,’ said Mark. ‘It was never about draping food in front of people, and presenting it in a hushed environment. We wanted people to be relaxed and happy, while eating simple but delicious food.’

But while the vision sounded simple, achieving it was less so.

‘Most of the time, I was working at The Atlantic, where the pace was very different, and the food was presented on trays in accordance with the Michelin-starred setting,’ he recalled. ‘Then, I would come into the kitchen here and get hammered because it was so busy and fast-paced. I would scurry back to The Atlantic, where things were a little more relaxed.’

Quickly adapting to the different styles of service, and never losing sight of his culinary goals, it was not long before Mark Jordan at the Beach followed in Ocean’s footsteps, catching the eye of the Michelin food inspectors.

‘We are incredibly proud that, in the first year we opened, we were awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand, an accolade which we have achieved every year since,’ said Mark. ‘This is an award which is very difficult to achieve – in fact, we are the only restaurant in the Channel Islands to have it – because it focuses not just on the quality of the food, but also the value. Essentially, it recognises Michelin-star food served at affordable prices.’

Critical to retaining this award is consistency.

‘It’s not about fancy plates and adorning your dishes with pea shoots or flowers; it’s about stripping everything back, using the best-quality ingredients and cooking them in a way which shows them at their best. And doing that day in, day out, so that everyone enjoys the same experience,’ explained Mark.

At the heart of the menu is local produce, something which Mark is passionate about promoting both in the restaurant and in his regular television appearances.

‘From a cabbage loaf to a Dover sole, caught in the bay in front of us, the Island offers so much and, in many ways, I have an easy job as a chef here because my menu is largely determined by what’s in season,’ he added. ‘As a result, while my food is simple, it is cleverly orchestrated. It had to be, because if I serve plaice with prawns and a caper and gherkin butter, there is nowhere to hide.

‘Similarly, because I love the Island, its quality produce, and the people who have given us so much support, both diners and suppliers, I will always showcase Jersey ingredients when I cook on television. Jersey beef, Jersey Royals, local lobster and oysters have all featured in programmes I’ve filmed with James Martin.’

As the conversation turns to the community, Mark and Magda both acknowledge the tremendous support of Islanders who helped the restaurant to survive the second-biggest challenge of its history.

‘The Covid-19 pandemic was a very frightening time,’ reflected Magda. ‘As case numbers started rising in Jersey, we knew that a lockdown would come in but, at that point, there was no indication of what support, if any, would be available. As we closed the restaurant’s doors, we had no idea when, or if, we would open them again. Sitting down and telling our staff that we did not know what the future would hold, was one of the hardest things we have ever done.’

It was after that meeting that Mark sat on the restaurant’s terrace and recorded an emotional video, begging the government to help him to ‘support his people’. Seen by more than 150,000 people, the video not only brought a government representative to the restaurant that evening, but it also triggered a wave of support from the public.

‘Thanks to the government, we were able to try to save the restaurant, restructuring the business completely to keep people in jobs,’ said Magda.

‘We went from plates to containers, as we launched our takeaway service,’ said Mark. ‘While the presentation changed, the emphasis on fine food and quality ingredients did not.’

The response?

‘It was phenomenal,’ they said. ‘We couldn’t believe how much support we had, and we really want to thank all our customers for everything they did, whether ordering takeaways or buying vouchers, during that time. Not only are we so grateful that we were able to keep going, and retain jobs for all our staff, but we were also able to help our suppliers, many of whom we have worked with since day one. We cannot ignore the domino effect that Covid had. As restaurants closed, so many other businesses were hit too.’

And the support from customers was not the only silver lining to the pandemic cloud.

‘As we changed everything about the business, I was back on the floor, supporting the team and interacting with customers again instead of spending all the time in the office,’ said Magda. ‘And that was when I realised just how much I love being front of house. Being back in the restaurant, and spending time with all our customers, is the most rewarding part of the job and I couldn’t be happier.’

And that happiness permeates all areas of the business.