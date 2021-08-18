Being green with your tech is easier than you might think

Computer technology uses power far more efficiently than it did 20 years ago (31501861)

WE are all, in both our personal and work lives, constantly urged to be ‘green’ – to use less power and to recycle instead of throwing away.

The IT industry is no exception – but can we actually be green in a practice that inherently relies on electrical gadgets that have a finite lifespan and which don’t decompose if we bin them? The answer is yes, of course, and in fact it’s surprisingly easy to make a significant difference.

First off, using cloud-based systems with the big providers – Microsoft, Google, Amazon and the like – will give better power efficiency than buying your own servers and running them in your office or in a data centre. Although the big names clearly use more power in total than we ever would, their setups are significantly more efficient than ours would ever be. When you think that a single cabinet of server equipment can use the power of a three-bar electric fire – and that roughly the same amount of electricity is needed for the air-con to cool the kit as is consumed by the equipment itself – this is a big deal.

Next, we can be sensible about how we use equipment. These days our desktop and laptop PCs, and the flat-screen monitors that go with them, are way more efficient than the old cathode ray tube (CRT) monitors of yesteryear – I remember running university IT labs full of 13-inch CRT monitors which, if left on overnight, would raise the temperature of the room by several degrees. And pretty well everything we buy has some kind of ‘eco’ mode – monitors that go dark after a minute or two of activity, and PCs that consume just a few milliwatts when not working hard – so all we have to do is make sure we use these features.

So, after we’ve made the most of the eco credentials of our kit through its lifetime; the time then comes to get rid of it. At the university I mentioned a moment ago there were a couple of lab techs who stripped down old equipment to extract all the reclaimable parts – particularly copper wire – but this isn’t something any of us has time to do today.

Happily, though, there are on-Island companies that offer IT recycling services who will arrange for it to happen for you. And of course, the concept that has become far more prominent as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown is the donation of equipment we no longer use to people who can make use of it.

When a four- or five-year-old PC is no longer good enough for our company, there’s every chance that a schoolchild could make good use of it. Now, there are a few speedbumps in this respect – not least that companies such as banks, with highly sensitive data on their laptop hard drives, have a policy of destroying those hard drives rather than wiping them – but in many cases there is the opportunity to let someone else get the benefit of the kit we’re casting off.

There’s one more step you can take to be green, though – and one that’s often overlooked. We’ve discussed how to configure equipment to be efficient, where to host our core servers in order to optimise the power consumption, and how to get rid of it when it’s no longer of use. But what about the greenness, right back at the beginning, of the manufacturing process?

I just came across a surprising statistic from Apple, the manufacturer of the MacBook Pro M1 I’m writing this on. In its report on the carbon emissions for this laptop throughout its lifetime, the company notes that just 19% comes from the actual use of the device. Seven per cent comes from transportation – which is unsurprising given that it needs ships and trucks. And the carbon emissions from the production/manufacturing process… 73%. Of course, this big figure is in part due to the significant improvements made in the in-use power consumption, but it reminds us that we should have an eye on the green credentials of the factories of the manufacturers and their upstream component suppliers.