Investing for your future

Mike Freer, business development manager, BWCI

Thanks for your answer about the type of pension scheme I’m in. You were right and it is a defined contribution one. I’ve now got the pension scheme form to complete. I have to decide how to invest the contributions and I don’t know what to pick. There’s a long list of options and I don’t want to pick the wrong one.

Mike Freer, of BWCI, replies:

Yes, I know it can be a bit overwhelming and many people feel like this. However, most schemes will provide a default investment option. If you choose that option you might need to give an indication of when you might want to retire.

The default option (which might also be called the lifestyle option) will automatically invest your pension savings in lower-risk assets as you get closer to your chosen retirement age. If the scheme doesn’t ask for the date when you think you might retire, or you don’t answer the question, it will be assumed that you will retire at the normal retirement age specified in the scheme.