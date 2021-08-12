Brand identity starts with core values and a vision

Julia Warrander and Russell Waite (31465439)

Julia Warrander and Russell Waite, of Affinity Private Wealth, reply:

A GOOGLE search of brand identity reveals a plethora of results. Some narrowly focus on visuals, while others describe it more broadly as ‘the outward expression of a brand’. Ultimately, at Affinity, we like to think about it as the way we communicate with the world, how we differentiate ourselves from the competition and create a brand experience that encourages people to engage with us.

When we started out, we didn’t have a brand identity so we worked with a local agency (The Potting Shed) to define it, principally based on the values and vision of the five founders of the business.

From a commercial perspective, building our brand identity was all about differentiation: making our brand visible, relevant and unique. It was also informed by the clients we wanted to engage with, because if our identity didn’t resonate with them it wouldn’t be effective. A decade down the line, it has inevitably evolved. However, it remains closely connected to our core values and – we hope – reflects the personality of our firm and the ongoing promises we make to our stakeholders.

This year has seen a strategic decision to pivot our investment business entirely to responsible and sustainable investing. Our brand identity includes a new website (by Teamspirit) to help communicate what this means in practice, and reiterate what we stand for – namely being authentic, sustainable and inclusive.

However, in a world where ‘greenwashing’ (conveying a false impression about how environmental a company’s products or solutions are) and ‘social washing’ (a similar process but relating to a business’s treatment of human capital) are rampant, consumers need to look beyond brand identity to ensure the business is actually living its values.