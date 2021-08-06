World-class training facilities make Jersey the go to place for visiting teams

Ben Harvey, Picture: DAVID FERGUSON.REF:01772406.jpg. (31433116)

IT would be remiss to suggest that any one of the Island’s industries should take precedence over the other. We all need each other to flourish.

Without our finance industry, we wouldn’t have a bustling high street, excellent restaurants and great air links and, without the agriculture industry, we wouldn’t have beautiful country lanes and excellent produce.

In fact, it’s thanks to both of these industries that STRIVE could be built, as they attracted people to the Island who ultimately believed in our vision and, through private investment, helped to fund the building of the facility, which will in turn benefit local people, young and old, sporty or not, and lead the way globally as a world-class wellness centre.

We now, just two months after opening, have received incredible testimonials from our health-club members who are all delighted by the level of personal service they are receiving. ‘Like no other gym I’ve been to’, and ‘how all others should be’ are among the words they have used. Our local athletes within the academy have also endorsed the facility and soon we will welcome local schoolchildren who will take part in our education programmes.

The British and Irish Lions undoubtedly put Jersey on the map as the go-to place for visiting sports teams wanting to access our world-class training facilities, just a short flight away from the mainland. Their visit set the bar for the future and we are now looking to build on that both for the benefit of STRIVE and the Island.