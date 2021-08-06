We need to start shouting about what we do well

Carolyn Labey..Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31431763)

OUR national identity – how we see ourselves and how others see us – matters a great deal.

In Jersey, our ability to work together, care for each other, grow our economy and look after our environment depends on us being bound to each other by more than a shared geography and set of rules. Whatever our backgrounds or occupations, we can benefit from a shared sense of belonging and a shared understanding of what it means to be Jersey.

Internationally, our long-term future relies on projecting a positive image of the Island; a richer international personality than just that of our world class finance industry. Our unique history and constitutional status, and our extraordinary endeavours in other fields – culture, heritage, philanthropy, international development, sport, sustainable wellbeing, business, art, digital, agriculture, tourism and conservation, for example – should also be recognised as part of this personality. Co-ordinating and projecting these facets of our Island identity will help us build the reputation and relationships we will depend on to thrive in a globalised world.

Why is now the right moment to prioritise these issues? Firstly, there is a profound and almost universally shared sense that what we have in Jersey is special and worth protecting, yet also a widespread feeling that something is being lost. How can Jersey change with the times, embrace diversity, remain a welcoming place for immigrants and play its part in an increasingly interconnected (and homogenous) world, yet preserve and nurture its uniqueness?

Secondly, there are some very practical reasons to examine our identity at this particular moment. Big global issues such as the changing relationship between the UK and Europe post Brexit, rapid technological advances, the global Covid pandemic and the increasingly urgent need to avert or mitigate the impact of climate change will all likely result in changes to the way we associate, work and prioritise things.

At the same time, there is great opportunity to diversify and innovate, as other British nations such as Scotland and Wales are attempting to do with far fewer political and constitutional freedoms than we enjoy.