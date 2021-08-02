Being GR8 in the community is GR8 for business

(31401592)

LEADING blue-collar recruitment agency GR8 is rapidly increasing its profile in the Island, not only for the specialist services and support it provides to the retail, construction and hospitality sectors, but for its ongoing corporate and social responsibility work within the community as it aims to help those in need.

Managing director Lee Madden said: ‘These uncertain times are when you most need the security of knowing others are there for you. Whether it’s for our employees, clients or the community at large, we want to provide solutions in innovative ways that will make our island stronger and more resilient for the future.’

GR8 recognised that the Island’s charities had been hit hard over the past couple of years, and therefore chose to support several causes close to its employees’ hearts. GR8 supported a car-wash event by Jersey Cheshire Homes, donated food.je vouchers to the Grace Trust during the lockdown period and will be supporting Rock to Recovery as the charity aims to host a Combined Services Military Ball in October to benefit Jersey Veterans and the local emergency services.

During the first lockdown, GR8 teamed up with the National Trust for Jersey to provide an employment solution which would support Jersey’s ecosystem as well as sourcing work for those unable to carry out their roles in the hospitality sector due to restrictions. GR8 employed five workers to help replant hedgerows as part of the charity’s ongoing project, protecting the Island’s wildlife and providing an income for those workers in need.

Alongside these charities GR8 has long offered its support to Island sporting clubs and fixtures. It is the proud sponsor of Grouville FC and a corporate sponsor of Jersey Reds RFC. The agency has also contributed to the Jersey Riding Club to allow them to host an event, and welcomes the return of more similar community-spirit showcases of local talent.

Lee said: ‘We would like to be known as a company that inspires greatness as well as facilitates it and to do that, we need to be a partner to those who need us most. As specialist recruiters in retail, construction and hospitality, we are always looking at how to adapt our offering, working with candidates to find them the right fit whether that be short-term employment or a job for life.’