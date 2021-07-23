Jersey investors launch ‘airbnb for campervans’

picutre supplied by Just Kampers Hire (31294130)

With thousands of British holiday-makers now looking for a staycations due to the pandemic, Just Kampers Hire is a peer-to-peer service that connects van owners across the UK and Channel Islands with potential renters, and takes care of all the admin.

It was launched in spring 2021 in response to soaring demand for vehicles due to uncertainty about overseas travel.

Online searches for campervan hire across the UK rose by over 60% in 2020 compared to 2019, with demand still rising throughout 2021.

Just Kampers Hire allows owners to list their vehicles free of charge and is working with established hire companies as well as private owners.

Owners can set their own pricing, terms of use, minimum night hire and cancellation policy with Just Kampers Hire taking care of the marketing and paperwork.

They already have vehicles located all around the British Isles, including the Channel Islands.

Faction partner and Just Kampers Hire co-founder Karl Moss said: ‘User experience is key for us both online and on the road.

‘Choosing the perfect camper from our wide range will be simple, with filters letting you search by location, price, type of trip, model and amenities.

‘We can’t wait to help more people discover the freedom and fun a campervan can bring.’

Just Kampers Hire is focused on growing its British market in 2021 before expanding into Europe in 2022. Its website, www.justkampershire.com, went live recently.

‘Members of our community are very proud of their campervans, and although they want to share them, it needs to be done with the correct reassurances in place.

‘We’re proud to offer individual owners and hire businesses a secure and fully-serviced facility with 24/7 support in place,’ said Mark Reynolds, managing director of Just Kampers.

Faction is a tech investment and advisory partnership that was launched by Jersey-based businessmen Aaron Chatterley, Dave Edwards, Richard Goulding, Karl Moss and Richard Schiessl.